HONEY STUDIO
HONEY STUDIO
WELCOME TO

HONEY STUDIO

Your ultimate inspiration to movement and practice.

I'M READY!

Sculpt, stretch, meditate

Everything you need for your home practice in one app

Featured

VIEW ALL
30 Days to Splits

30 Days to Splits

by Amina Taha

10:47

The Sculpt Beach Series

The Sculpt Beach Series

by Amina Taha

● live

Spacious Heart

Spacious Heart

by Amina Taha

14:00

Explore the Studio

With ease and softness

With ease and softness

Guided flexibility classes that help you unlock your body's own natural range of motion.

Sculpt and tone

Sculpt and tone

A full library of Pilates and barre classes for all levels, all bodies, all moods!

Mindfulness & Visualization

Mindfulness & Visualization

Unlimited access to daily meditations and visualization exercises that not only allow you to let go of stress, but to unlock your own inner sense of joy and inspiration.

poster

It is all within you

Movement that feels good. It is never too late to start. Develop a daily practice that invites you to connect with your body and the infinite possibility within yourself.

First 7 Days Free

Fall in Love with Movement

Practice anywhere, anytime. Whether you're at home or in nature- practice wherever you go!

Unlimited Classes

Monthly

The Honey Studio library contains nearly 250 exclusive videos, live classes, series and programs, and we're adding new content all the time! 

$14.99/month

Annual

Save nearly 15% more with annual membership.

The Honey Studio library contains nearly 250 exclusive videos, live classes, series and programs, and we're adding new content all the time! 

$149.99/year